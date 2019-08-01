Ayodhya mediation panel submits report to Supreme Court, hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court-appointed Ayodhya mediation panel on Thursday submitted its progress report in a sealed cover. A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the matter on Friday even though it is not clear whether it will be taking up appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court for day-to-day hearing.

On July 18, the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, refused to call off the mediation it ordered on March 8 to find an amicable solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

On July 11, the apex court had asked the mediation panel headed by its former judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to apprise it about the progress. Accordingly, Justice Kalifulla submitted a report on July 18. The other members on the panel are spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The court was hearing a plea by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit in the Ayodhya land matter.

Singh claimed there was not much progress in the mediation and urged the court to declare the mediation proceedings concluded so that hearing on the appeals can start.

The Bench is hearing a clutch of appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 30, 2010, which had ordered the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to be split three ways among the Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh, and Ramlalla Virajman.

The Court had earlier said daily hearing on appeals challenging the HC verdict will likely commence if mediation efforts were not making progress and have to be concluded.