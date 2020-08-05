Modi in Ayodhya: Ram temple will become modern symbol of our traditions, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya (Source: Info dept) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya (Source: Info dept)

Returning to the temple town of Ayodhya after nearly 30 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clad in a traditional golden coloured dhoti-kurta, performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the proposed Ram Mandir, saying centuries of wait had ended.

Addressing the gathering after the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM Modi said a grand temple would now be built for “our Ram Lalla who has been living under a tent for many years” as chants of ‘Jai Siya Ram‘ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai‘ reverberated in the air.

“A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janmabhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again – that had been going on for centuries,” PM Modi said.

Sharing the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said the proposed Ram temple would become the modern symbol of our traditions.

PM Narendra Modi at the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Source: Info dept) PM Narendra Modi at the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Source: Info dept)

“It’ll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations,” PM Modi said.

Calling the construction of Ram temple construction “an instrument to unite the country”, PM Modi, who spent nearly three hours in Ayodhya, said, “Despite efforts to eradicate existence of Lord Ram he still lives in our heart and is basis of our culture. Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all.”

PM Modi at the ceremony in Ayodhya. PM shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Info dept) PM Modi at the ceremony in Ayodhya. PM shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Info dept)

The ceremony, curtailed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, marks the culmination of decades-long movement that catapulted the BJP to the political center stage. The event comes 10 months after the Supreme Court, in a historic verdict, paved way for the construction of the temple.

Incidentally, August 5 also marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation and downgrade of the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories. Article 370 and the Ram temple were the twin ideological planks core to the BJP.

After touching down in Ayodhya, Modi, along with CM Adityanath, offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, where the head priest presented the PM a silver ‘mukut‘ and a stole. From there, he went to the Ram Janmabhoomi and performed ‘sashtang pranam’ to Ram Lalla.

PM Modi performs ‘sashtang pranam’ to Ram Lalla (Source: Info dept) PM Modi performs ‘sashtang pranam’ to Ram Lalla (Source: Info dept)

PM Modi also planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, before taking part in the ground-breaking ceremony along with other seers. The ceremony started with the head priest chanting Sanskrit ‘shlokas‘.

A 40-kg brick made of pure silver was used for the bhoomi pujan. The soil was brought in from more than 1,500 places, while holy water collected from 2,000 places was used. Bricks engraved with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were also used in puja.

