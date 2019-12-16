Will construct ‘sky-high’ temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya within 4 months: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File) Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said that a ‘sky-high’ temple of Lord Ram would be constructed in Ayodhya within four months.

Shah, who was speaking at a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand’s Pakur district said, “Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within 4 months a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.”

Bringing to an end a seven-decade legal battle over the title to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court, in its unanimous November 9 verdict, had ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple and that the Muslim side be given 5 acres at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque.

Later, the court also dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking review of its original judgment. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, which took up the petitions for consideration in-chamber, said it did “not find any ground… to entertain” them.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on why BJP was raking up the Kashmir issue in Jharkhand, Amit Shah said the Congress leader should first give an account of the development work carried out by his party.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) keeps asking why we mention Kashmir (abrogation of article 370) during our rallies in the state. He is wearing Italian glasses, has no idea that youth from the state shed blood on the borders to protect the country,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government that created Jharkhand, and the Narendra Modi dispensation worked for its development after burying Naxalism 20 feet under the earth.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd