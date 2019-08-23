‘Build twin statues of Ram and Sita in Ayodhya’: Congress’ Karan Singh to Yogi

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh Friday requested Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to construct twin statues of Ram and Sita instead of building one tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

In a letter to Adityanath, Singh stated: “Instead of constructing one very tall statue of Sri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji. After all these centuries, let Ayodhya at last do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady.”

Senior Cong leader Karan Singh writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Asks him to halve the height of the proposed Ram statue in Ayodhya and instead make twin statues of Ram and Sita. Says there seems to be a tendency now to forget Sita altogether and focus only on Ram. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/CsaSukYPUW — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) August 23, 2019

He further said that there is a recent tendency to forget Sita and focus only on Lord Ram. “This will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime,” Singh wrote to UP CM.

Earlier in July, Uttar Pradesh CM proposed to build the country’s tallest statue, 251 meters, of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.