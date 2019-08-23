‘Build twin statues of Ram and Sita in Ayodhya’: Congress’ Karan Singh to Yogi

Toggle Menu
Earlier in July, Uttar Pradesh CM proposed to build the country's tallest statue, 251 meters, of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh Friday requested Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to construct twin statues of Ram and Sita instead of building one tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

In a letter to Adityanath, Singh stated: “Instead of constructing one very tall statue of Sri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji. After all these centuries, let Ayodhya at last do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady.”

He further said that there is a recent tendency to forget Sita and focus only on Lord Ram. “This will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime,” Singh wrote to UP CM.

