Ayodhya ruling darkest spot in history but won’t go for review: Jamiat

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani has decided not to file a review petition on the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The JUH working committee that met on Thursday adopted a resolution describing the judgment as “the darkest spot in the history of free India” but said it wouldn’t file a review petition as there was “possibility of further damage”.

Earlier this week, the Jamiat faction led by senior Deoband teacher Maulana Arshad Madani and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had said they were in favour of filing a review petition within the 30-day period.

The Mahmood Madani faction of the Jamiat said it was not against others filing a review, adding that it only hopes such a move does not have any “negative effect”. It also demanded that the government “open and allow Muslims to offer prayers in mosques controlled by the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) which are undisputed”.

The Jamiat resolution adopted on Thursday reads: “The working committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) holds the recent Supreme Court verdict on Babri mosque unjust and overwhelmingly one-sided. It has confirmed that the mosque was not built after demolishing any temple but there existed a mosque for several hundred years which was demolished and now the court has paved the way for construction of a temple over its site. As such the judgment is the darkest spot in the history of free India. In such a situation we cannot expect any better award from the concerned judges. Rather, there is possibility of further damage. Therefore, the working committee considers that filing a review petition will not be fruitful.”

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the decades old dispute on November 9, when it handed over the disputed 2.77 acres to the temple side, even while holding that the act of placing idols at the site in 1949 was “desecration”, admitting that there was no evidence of a temple being razed to build the Babri Masjid, and ruling the 1992 demolition of the mosque against the rule of law.

The mosque side was awarded a five-acre plot within Ayodhya for construction of a masjid.

The JUH working committee meeting, presided over by Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri, however, agreed with the AIMPLB and the Arshad Madani-led faction on not accepting the alternative five-acre plot.

In a separate resolution, the working committee said that caretakers of Wakf properties are forced to take decisions harmful to the Muslim community because of “undue interference of Central and state governments”. It reads: “The working committee… vehemently demands from the government to open and allow Muslims to offer prayers in mosques controlled by the ASI which are undisputed. They should be opened forthwith for prayers so that the mosques remain thronged by the worshippers of Allah Almighty.”

The resolution went on to criticise the UP Sunni Wakf Board, saying it had “played the role of Mir Jafar (the commander of the Nawab of Bengal, who betrayed him in the Battle of Plassey, 1757) for the Muslims of India”. The Wakf Board, which was a party in the case, is divided on the matter of filing a review, with chairman Zufar Faruqui opposed to it.