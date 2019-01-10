Ayodhya land dispute LIVE updates: SC Constitution bench to begin hearing case today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Supreme Court Today Live Updates: The bench will hear 14 petitions against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, ordering a three-way division of the disputed site.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case LIVE updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will Thursday begin hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case at 10.30 am. The bench, which will also comprise Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, will hear 14 petitions against the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 30, 2010, ordering a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, giving a third each to the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh, and Ramlalla Virajman.
On January 4, the apex court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed today by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. On October 29 last year, the court had fixed the matter for hearing in the first week of January. An application for an urgent hearing by advancing the date, filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had been turned down by the top court.
SC to pass further orders today
Tight security outside SC ahead of Ayodhya hearing
Earlier, on September 27, during a hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by 2:1 majority, had refused to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of its observations in a 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
Dismissal of the plea to refer the matter to a larger bench had cleared the way for beginning of the final hearing of the appeals. In the 1994 order in the Dr M Ismail Faruqui etc vs Union Of India And Others case, the court had said a mosque not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam, and hence “its acquisition (by the State) is not prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution of India”. The petitioners had contended that earlier decisions in the Ayodhya case were influenced by this statement and hence it should be re-examined by a Constitution bench.
