Ayodhya land dispute LIVE updates: SC Constitution bench to begin hearing case today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case LIVE updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will Thursday begin hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case at 10.30 am. The bench, which will also comprise Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, will hear 14 petitions against the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 30, 2010, ordering a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, giving a third each to the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh, and Ramlalla Virajman.

On January 4, the apex court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed today by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. On October 29 last year, the court had fixed the matter for hearing in the first week of January. An application for an urgent hearing by advancing the date, filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had been turned down by the top court.