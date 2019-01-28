Ayodhya case should be solved soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the contentious Ram Mandir case has been pending for almost 70 years and should be heard at the earliest as the people of the country are eagerly awaiting the construction of the same in Ayodhya. The hearing of the case in the Supreme Court was initially scheduled for Tuesday but later “cancelled” due to the “non-availability” of Justice S A Bobde, one of the judges on the Constitution Bench that has been set up to hear the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the senior BJP leader said, “The Ayodhya case has been pending for the last 70 years. The Allahabad High Court order was in favour of the temple (in 2010), but then it is on hold in the Supreme Court now. This matter should be cleared soon.”

Alleging that several people complained of how issues relating to Sabarimala temple and adultery were heard expeditiously, the minister said, “People feel that the Ram temple matter should also be heard soon without any further delay.”

Ravi Shankar said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah had said that the matter should be resolved under a Constitutional ambit. “We all respect the Supreme Court, we have our faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that his government would solve the case in 24 hours if the apex court “cannot decide”. “If the court can’t decide, let us take it forward. We will resolve the Ram Temple issue in 24 hours,” he had said.

The apex court had reconstituted the five-judge bench hearing the dispute by including Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer in the case. Besides the trio, Justices S A Bobde and D Y Chandrachud will also hear the matter. Justice N V Ramana, who was earlier a part of the bench, was excluded.