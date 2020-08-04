Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: Religious rituals underway; Priyanka Gandhi hopes ceremony brings national unity

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, scheduled for tomorrow, preparations are underway in full swing. The city has been painted yellow – an auspicious colour of knowledge and learning. Wednesday’s ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.
Amid the pandemic, barricades have been put up across the town, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday’s “bhoomi pujan” ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 175 people who will be present at the ceremony. He will share the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. In keeping with Covid-19 norms, seating arrangements have been made in a way that all invitees will sit at a distance of six feet.
According to the Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, the invitees include 135 religious leaders from 36 spiritual traditions across the country. Rai said although the main programme will take place on Wednesday, prayers and worship had begun 108 days ago—on April 18—with regular recitation of the Vedas, Vastu, Grah, Nakshatra shanti path, Shri Ram naam paath, Hanuman naam paath and havan.
Left parties opposed the event, saying holding the ceremony with the “involvement” of the Centre and the state government went against the Supreme Court verdict which directed the formation of a trust. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, hoped that the ceremony became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.
"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian subcontinent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub continent....
"Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said ahead of the grand celebrations planned in Ayodhya tomorrow.
"The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she also said in her message.
Hindutva is now the “basic coat on the canvas of polity” and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism are no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya said on Tuesday.
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ground-breaking ceremony for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, once a powerful BJP general secretary, underscored its significance, saying this marks the return of national politics to its “roots” of Hindutva which, he added, remained at the margins for decades before going from strength to strength 2010 onwards.
Speaking to PTI, he noted that Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have now been speaking in favour of the temple’s construction, and said this signals that even many opposition leaders understand the issue’s ideological and emotional significance to the masses.
From briefly assisting the first charioteer of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement to leading to fruition the project that the BJP unleashed in 1990, the political career of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been enmeshed with the issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
While his role as the organiser of L K Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra in its Gujarat leg in September 1990 went largely unnoticed at the time, Modi will on Wednesday (August 5) announce the triumphant culmination of the campaign that the Rath Yatra unleashed nearly 30 years ago, when he lays the foundation stone of the Temple. Read more
While the bhoomi and shila pujan programmes, after which the temple construction will begin, is scheduled for Wednesday, preparations are already on. Ayodhya has been painted yellow. Prayers and ceremony started on Tuesday morning with the worship of Lord Hanuman’s mark in Ayodhya. Tuesday’s programme was initially scheduled for Sunday but had to be delayed due to weekend lockdown in the state due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, PM Modi is expected to start the event by offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, where he is scheduled to spend about seven minutes. He is subsequently expected to visit the makeshift Ram Lalla temple, made of wood and glass, and offer flowers to the deity.
The bhoomi and shila pujan will include chanting of mantras, and after shovelling the earth, a worship of the ground and shila. Officials in Ayodhya said a 22.6-kg brick made of pure silver will be used for the bhoomi pujan.