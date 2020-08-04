Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: Religious rituals underway; Priyanka Gandhi hopes ceremony brings national unity

A couple takes a selfie in front of a decorated gate of Ayodhya city ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple (AP) A couple takes a selfie in front of a decorated gate of Ayodhya city ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple (AP)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, scheduled for tomorrow, preparations are underway in full swing. The city has been painted yellow – an auspicious colour of knowledge and learning. Wednesday’s ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.

Amid the pandemic, barricades have been put up across the town, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday’s “bhoomi pujan” ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 175 people who will be present at the ceremony. He will share the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. In keeping with Covid-19 norms, seating arrangements have been made in a way that all invitees will sit at a distance of six feet.

According to the Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, the invitees include 135 religious leaders from 36 spiritual traditions across the country. Rai said although the main programme will take place on Wednesday, prayers and worship had begun 108 days ago—on April 18—with regular recitation of the Vedas, Vastu, Grah, Nakshatra shanti path, Shri Ram naam paath, Hanuman naam paath and havan.

Left parties opposed the event, saying holding the ceremony with the “involvement” of the Centre and the state government went against the Supreme Court verdict which directed the formation of a trust. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, hoped that the ceremony became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation.