Ayodhya hearing: Pictures of deities found at disputed site, Ramlalla’s counsel tells SC

The counsel for Ramlalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, Friday told the Supreme Court that several pictures of deities were found on pillars at the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Senior counsel Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity ‘Ramlalla Virajaman’, placed maps and images of the Babri mosque before the court and said the pillars reveal the pictures of Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva and a younger Lord Ram.

“No mosque will ordinarily contain pillars of this nature,” Vaidyanathan told a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

On the seventh day of the hearing, the senior lawyer read out the report of the commissioner who was appointed to inspect the disputed site in 1950. The report describes the presence of pillars with images of Lord Shiva, said the lawyer to the top court.

When asked whether the structure was built as a mosque or used as a mosque, the senior counsel responded: “With such images, it can’t be a mosque as it goes against tenets of Islam. Just because prayers are offered on a street, it doesn’t mean the street will get dedicated as a mosque.”

Taking the court through evidence found during the excavation by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) at the disputed site, Vaidyanathan said the archeological evidence shows there existed at the disputed site a massive structure, construction on which had started as back as 2nd century BC and preponderance of probability shows it was a Ram temple.

Justice D Y Chandrachud also pointed out that a grave was also found and asked the senior counsel for interpretation. Responding to the court, Vaidyanathan said that the grave belonged to a much later period.