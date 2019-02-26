Ayodhya case: SC says even if 1 per cent chance of success, will explore mediation; next hearing March 5

Suggesting another round of mediation between the parties involved in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Supreme Court Tuesday deferred an order on the same to March 5. The court observed that it was “considering the possibility of healing relationships”.

Advertising

The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer was hearing the matter that was initially scheduled to be taken up on January 29, but was being taken up today owing to ‘non-availability of Justice Bobde’.

During the hearing, the bench said, “It’s not a dispute over private property. It has become so contentious. We are seriously giving a chance for mediation between the parties.”

While Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim party, said he agreed to mediation in the larger interest, Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity Ram Lalla, opposed it.

Justice Bobde, responding to submissions by lawyers regarding earlier mediation having failed, said that even if there is once per cent chance of success, it should be explored.

“We are considering a possibility of healing relationships,” he added.

Referring to the copies of a report filed by Secretary-General on the status of materials sought to be relied upon by parties, Justice Gogoi questioned if translations of documents were acceptable to both the parties. Dhavan said he will “have to check the veracity of translated documents provided by the UP government.”

Countering Dhavan’s statement, Vaidyanathan said translations were already verified and accepted by both parties with no issue being raised two years ago, in December 2017.

Advertising

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya is partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(With agency inputs from PTI)