Ayodhya railway station to be redeveloped on temple model; budget raised

An artist’s impression of the temple-like railway station, set to come up in Ayodhya. An artist’s impression of the temple-like railway station, set to come up in Ayodhya.

Before the Ram temple comes up in Ayodhya, the city will get a new temple-like railway station in about two years.

The Railways has increased the budget of the redevelopment of Ayodhya station from Rs 80 crore to over Rs 104 crore this year, it said on Sunday.

Officials said the project has been expedited.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted Sunday: “For the crores of devotees visiting the Ram temple, Railways is redeveloping the Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The current Ayodhya station, which also looks like a temple, was earmarked for redevelopment a few years ago. The new design retains the temple-like look and adds a host of amenities besides increasing capacity to handle more crowd.

The redevelopment is being done in two phases. While the first phase will see the development of the platform areas, the second will see the erection of the new station building with amenities like more toilets, dormitories, ticketing and circulating areas etc.

