Ayodhya: Preparing list of corruption cases, says Shia Waqf Board chairman

TWO DAYS after the state government recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties in the state, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi claimed Sunday that “to help CBI”, he was preparing a list of such cases of corruption, which “includes big names in the government as well as clerics.”

Rizvi is facing two such cases. An FIR was registered against him in both cases. In one case registered in Lucknow in 2017, the FIR was filed at Hazratganj police station against five persons including Rizvi under IPC sections 420 , 409 and 506. In another case, registered in Prayagraj in 2016, the case was filed against Rizvi at Kotwali police station under IPC sections 441 and 447.

Rizvi claimed, “In the Lucknow case, CB-CID probe was ordered two times but nothing came out. As far as the Prayagraj case is concerned, I am not directly linked. However, I can give proof of corruption like in the case of minority welfare minister Mohsin Raza, where he along with his kin sold his family’s Waqf property in Safipur area of Unnao.” While Raza could not be contacted Monday evening, he had earlier in the day denied the allegations.