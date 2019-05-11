Ayodhya panel gets time till Aug 15 to report on mediation

The three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to explore the possibility of resolving the Ayodhya dispute through mediation among parties to the case was granted time till August 15 to submit its report.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which took up the matter Friday, said it had received the committee’s report dated May 7 “indicating the progress made in mediation proceedings”.

The CJI said the committee, comprising Justice (retired) F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, had sought extension of time to complete the task assigned to it and find a lasting solution to the dispute.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said it was inclined to grant more time. The panel was told to submit its next report on or before August 15.

The bench also allowed the parties to file their objections, if any, to the translations of the documents being undertaken by the SC Registry. Advocate Sushil Jain, representing the Nirmohi Akhara, said some difficulty was being experienced in the process. The court, however, said the members of the committee had not complained of any such difficulty.

The Supreme Court had set up the mediation panel on March 8, setting it an eight-week deadline to complete the process. It had directed in-camera mediation proceedings “with utmost confidentiality so as to ensure its success”. It had also asked parties to the dispute to use the eight-week period to take steps to make cases ready for hearing.