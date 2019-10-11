Ayodhya: Muslim outfit calls for out-of-court settlement

A week before the Supreme Court is scheduled to conclude its hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, an outfit of “eminent Muslim citizens” on Thursday said that they favour an out-of-court settlement. The outfit, which identified itself as ‘Indian Muslims for Peace’, also said that it wants the disputed land to be handed over to the Government of India as a “goodwill gesture of the Muslim community to maintain peace and harmony in the country”.

Advertising

Former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Lieutenant General (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former IPS officers Nisar Khan and Vibhuti Narain Rai, and former IAS officer Anis Ansari are among members of the outfit.

“The intention of our meeting is that in case of a court settlement, nobody will be a winner. In case of a negotiated settlement, there will be winners on both sides. Our attempt is to give impetus to an out-of-court settlement,” Shah told mediapersons here.

Asked about the committee’s suggestion of giving up the disputed land, he said, “We have to face the reality. Even if the Supreme Court gives judgment in favour of the Muslims, will it be possible to rebuild the mosque there? It is impossible.”