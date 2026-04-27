Ayodhya-Mumbai (LTT) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: A new Amrit Bharat Express train between Ayodhya and Mumbai will commence its inaugural run on Tuesday, April 28. This new train is expected to further strengthen the connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Tuesday (April 28), train number 02212 Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat inaugural special will stop at 12 stations enroute. These are: Sultanpur, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.
Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train: Commercial run
The national transporter has not yet announced the commencement date for commercial operations. During regular service, the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 22111/22112.
The Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Amrit Bharat Express will comprise 22 coaches, including 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Class, 2 SLR coaches, and 1 pantry car.
Ayodhya-LTT Amrit Bharat inaugural special timing
On April 28, during its inaugural run, the Banaras-LTT Amrit Bharat Express will depart Ayodhya at 16:45 hrs and arrive at Hadapsar at 21:05 hrs, the next day. The train will facilitate easier access to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra.
Ayodhya Dham – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus: Station Timings
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More