Ayodhya-Mumbai (LTT) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train will commence its inaugural run on April 28. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: A new Amrit Bharat Express train between Ayodhya and Mumbai will commence its inaugural run on Tuesday, April 28. This new train is expected to further strengthen the connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run: Train number, Route

During its inaugural journey on April 28, the Ayodhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 02212. The train will run via Jabalpur.

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat inaugural special: Stoppages

On Tuesday (April 28), train number 02212 Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat inaugural special will stop at 12 stations enroute. These are: Sultanpur, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.