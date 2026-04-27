Ayodhya-Mumbai (LTT) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Ayodhya-Mumbai (LTT) Amrit Bharat train to begin inaugural run on April 28. Check timings, stoppages, and route details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 27, 2026 05:14 PM IST
Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train will commence its inaugural run on April 28. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train will commence its inaugural run on April 28. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: A new Amrit Bharat Express train between Ayodhya and Mumbai will commence its inaugural run on Tuesday, April 28. This new train is expected to further strengthen the connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Ayodhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run: Train number, Route

During its inaugural journey on April 28, the Ayodhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 02212. The train will run via Jabalpur.

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat inaugural special: Stoppages

On Tuesday (April 28), train number 02212 Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat inaugural special will stop at 12 stations enroute. These are: Sultanpur, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train: Commercial run

The national transporter has not yet announced the commencement date for commercial operations. During regular service, the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 22111/22112.

Ayodhya-LTT Amrit Bharat Express: Coach Composition

The Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Amrit Bharat Express will comprise 22 coaches, including 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Class, 2 SLR coaches, and 1 pantry car.

Ayodhya-LTT Amrit Bharat inaugural special timing

On April 28, during its inaugural run, the Banaras-LTT Amrit Bharat Express will depart Ayodhya at 16:45 hrs and arrive at Hadapsar at 21:05 hrs, the next day. The train will facilitate easier access to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra.

 

Ayodhya Dham – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus: Station Timings

Train No. 02212  |  Departure: Ayodhya Dham 16:45  |  Arrival: LTT 21:05
16:45 Departs Ayodhya Dham
12 stops En route
21:05 Arrives LTT
Station-wise Timings Arrival / Departure
 
 
Ayodhya DhamOrigin
16:45Departure
 
 
Sultanpur
18:00 / 18:05
 
 
Pratapgarh
18:50 / 18:55
 
 
Prayagraj Jn
20:50 / 21:00
 
 
Manikpur
23:10 / 23:15
 
 
Satna
00:15 / 00:20
 
 
Jabalpur
03:25 / 03:35
 
 
Itarsi
07:30 / 07:35
 
 
Bhusawal
12:35 / 12:40
 
 
Jalgaon
13:15 / 13:20
 
 
Nashik Road
17:00 / 17:05
 
 
Kalyan
19:45 / 19:50
 
 
Thane
20:15 / 20:20
 
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)Destination
21:05Arrival
 
Origin
 
Intermediate stop
 
Destination
Times shown: Arrival / Departure
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE
 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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