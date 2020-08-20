Ayodhya mosque won’t be named after a ruler, says Sunni Waqf Board Trust

Land decided by government for Mosque at Raunahi village of Ayodhya. (Express photo/File)

TWO DAYS after the district administration in Ayodhya handed over the five-acre plot allotted for the mosque and started the demarcation process, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust formed by the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of the mosque and developing other public facilities in Dhannipur village confirmed on Wednesday that even as a name for the mosque is yet to be agreed upon, it was decided that the “mosque would not be named after [Mughal emperor] Babar or any other king, emperor or ruler.”

On Monday, the Ayodhya district administration started the demarcation of the land for the proposed mosque. With the recent developments, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation trust is opening two bank accounts to start collecting money for construction purposes.

Secretary and spokesperson of the trust, Athar Husain, said mutation of the land was done on August 2 and they would get the physical possession once the demarcation was done from all the sides. He added that the demarcation process was under way and it needs to be clarified that the local administration is demarking their land as the five-acre plot is part of a larger state farm that is around 25 acres.

On the proposed name of the mosque, he said so far nothing was decided although there are reports in sections of the media is that the mosque may be called Dhannipur mosque, that was his “personal suggestion.”

