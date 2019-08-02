Ayodhya mediation unsuccessful, proceedings formally closed, panel submits report to SC

The mediation process on the Ayodhya land dispute has been formally closed after the mediation panel failed to break the impasse in the matter. The panel submitted its report to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Indian Express has learnt that no details of the proceedings, including verbal proposals and discussions, have been included in the report.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Ayodhya dispute mediation committee, headed by Justice KM Kalifulla, had made one last-ditch attempt in the past week to arrive at a possible settlement acceptable to all sides. With the deadline to submit the final report to the Supreme Court ending Thursday, the three-member committee formally informed all the participants that the mediation had not been successful and the proceedings have been formally closed. Sources said that all the parties benefited from the mediation proceedings but they could not reach any conclusion.

In its interim report submitted to the apex court on July 18, it is understood that the committee had asked for more time to be given to the process. The court had given time till Thursday to submit its final report, which was 13 days prior to the earlier deadline of August 15 set by the Supreme Court on May 10.

In deference to the Supreme Court order of maintaining ‘utmost confidentiality’ on the proceedings of the mediation, The Indian Express has not reported on the matter so far. However, with the mediation proceedings being formally closed, it can be revealed that only one side had mooted a proposal in the early stages, which suggested the construction of both a mosque and a temple, at the site where Babri Masjid once stood. There was no other offer made to the mediation committee to resolve the matter, which, sources said, severely disappointed the mediators.

The Indian Express has learnt that the committee, which was set up on March 8 by the Supreme Court, had organized only one meeting with all sides present. Attended by 41 persons, this was one of the first meetings to be held by the mediators. There were many other meetings held by the committee, which included Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu besides retired Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice FMI Kalifulla, in various cities, including Delhi, Lucknow and Ayodhya.