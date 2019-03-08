Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute LIVE updates: Bench to decide on possible mediation today
Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute LIVE updates: The Supreme Court today will pronounce its order on whether or not to refer the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute for mediation. Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.
The Supreme Court Friday will pronounce its order on whether or not to refer the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute for mediation. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi is likely to deliver the judgment at 10.30 am today.
Observing that the court “has no control over what happened in the past,” the bench said it was in favour of giving “healing” a chance. “Looking at hearts, minds and healing if possible,” the bench said, adding that if there was to be mediation, it may ask the parties involved to suggest names of possible mediators. Most of the Hindu petitioners, the Uttar Pradesh government, Ramlalla Virajman have opposed the offer of mediation. The Mulsim bodies have extended their support to the idea, but have raised objections over privacy during the negotiations.
During the hearing, the court observed that the issue is primarily not about the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, but about religious sentiments. The bench said it could only decide on the property and what it was looking at was “a possibility of healing relationships.”
Supreme Court will today take a call on whether to refer Ayodhya land dispute for mediation. Follow LIVE updates
Ayodhya case not only about property, but about mind, heart and healing: SC
Reserving the verdict on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that the judges were aware of the history and was seeing that the dispute be resolved amicably as "It is not only about property. It is about mind, heart and healing, if possible." It also said it was conscious of the gravity and impact of the issue on "public sentiment" and also on "body politics of the country".
Mediation as a way out in Ayodhya - Earlier attempts
This is not the first time that the mediation offer has come up as a solution to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute. The three-judge Bench of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, too, had tried mediation. After arguments concluded on August 3, 2010, the Bench had called all lawyers into the chamber and asked whether they wanted to reconcile. The process had collapsed apparently after the ‘Hindu’ side said it was not acceptable.
Even before the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 in fact, there were serious attempts at talks and working back channels between the VHP and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, overseen by at least three Prime Ministers, but mostly Chandra Shekhar and PV Narasimha Rao. But the demolition put paid to all that.
While the current attempt by the Supreme Court at mediation is not new, the difference between it and the earlier attempts is that none of the earlier moves were court-mandated or referred. Read more
Welcome to the live blog. A five-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will today take a call on whether Ayodhya land dispute case can be sent for possible mediation. The verdict is likely to be delivered at 10.30 am today. Follow this space to track the latest developments
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 order of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, giving a third each to the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.
“We are seriously thinking over giving mediation a try since the dispute is not about anybody’s private property. Even if there is 1 per cent chance of an amicable resolution, it should be given a try,” Justice S A Bobde had said. “The mediation will be concurrent to the suits pending before the court. Mediation will be a confidential process too,” he had said.
The ‘Muslim’ parties have told the Bench they were willing to participate in the process of mediation. But counsel for Ramlalla Virajman and Mahant Suresh Das have opposed the proposal, saying mediation had been attempted in the past and had not succeeded.
Negotiation offer was suggested by the court two years back as well. The court had even offered to mediate if required. But negotiations did not take off as all sides involved said they wanted the court to take a decision.
