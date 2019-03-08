Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute LIVE updates: Bench to decide on possible mediation today

The Supreme Court Friday will pronounce its order on whether or not to refer the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute for mediation. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi is likely to deliver the judgment at 10.30 am today.

Observing that the court “has no control over what happened in the past,” the bench said it was in favour of giving “healing” a chance. “Looking at hearts, minds and healing if possible,” the bench said, adding that if there was to be mediation, it may ask the parties involved to suggest names of possible mediators. Most of the Hindu petitioners, the Uttar Pradesh government, Ramlalla Virajman have opposed the offer of mediation. The Mulsim bodies have extended their support to the idea, but have raised objections over privacy during the negotiations.

During the hearing, the court observed that the issue is primarily not about the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, but about religious sentiments. The bench said it could only decide on the property and what it was looking at was “a possibility of healing relationships.”

