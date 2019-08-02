Ayodhya mediation panel submits report, Supreme Court to take call today

The three-member mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court to find an amicable solution to the Ayodhya issue submitted its report to the court Registry Thursday.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will review the report Friday to take a call whether to continue with the mediation effort or commence daily hearing of the appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

On July 18, the Constitution Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had asked the mediation panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to inform it on the status of the process by August 1.

That direction came when the bench was hearing a plea by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad who was one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit in the Ayodhya land matter.

A resident of Ayodhya, Gopal Singh Visharad had moved the court of the Faizabad civil judge in 1950, claiming that his right to worship had been impeded by the state government which disallowed him from going near the idol. He had sought an injunction against the removal of idols.

Claiming that there had not been much progress in the mediation, Rajendra Singh urged the court to declare the mediation proceedings concluded so that hearing on the appeals can commence. He said “despite initial reluctance in the process of mediation, the applicant herein wholeheartedly participated in the mediation proceedings conducted by three eminent persons appointed by the court. However, in three meetings participated during five months, neither any concrete proposal has come from anyone nor any headway is likely to be made in the process of mediation”.

Hearing Singh’s application first on July 11, the court had called for a status report from the panel which also has Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu as its members. After considering the status report on July 18, the court called for another status report by August 1.

The High Court had divided the 2.7-acre disputed land at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site equally among the three parties — the idol Ramlalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Wakf Board. On March 8, the Constitution Bench, while considering appeals against the High Court verdict, had ordered mediation to attempt an amicable solution.