Ayodhya mayor played a big role in land scam: AAP

Calling the Ayodhya land purchase by Ram temple Trust a “scam”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that BJP leader and mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay played a “big role” in it.

“The BJP came to the defence of all those who carried out this scam in the name of Shri Ram. BJP leaders should now come to light and announce how much they have earned through this scam and it is crystal clear that BJP leader and Mayor of Ayodhya has a big role to play. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust should give a full account of the money received through donations by people,” AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member said at a press conference in New Delhi.

He also dismissed temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai’s defence. “Champat Rai is defending this fraud by claiming that the rate of land probably increased due to which it was bought at an inflated price. This is a blatant lie considering the sale deed states that it is free of any encumbrance. If they do not even know the original rate of this land, then why have they created such a big fraud out of it,” he said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sought a clarification from the Ram temple trust over the purchase of land. “Many citizens donated money for the establishment of the Ram Mandir, whether it was a farmer who made the donation from their earnings or a labourer. More land being bought for the construction of this temple was a matter of pride for most people, but this pride has now turned into disappointment and shame considering the BJP leaders have used the money for the Ram temple for their own means,” Sisodia said.

He said the false statements on increase in land rate made by Trust members have only made matters worse.