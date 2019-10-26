Sakshi Maharaj claims Ram temple construction will start by Dec 6

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6, 2019, following the Supreme Court’s judgement.

“The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want to thank the Supreme Court as it has heard non-stop for 40 days the matter that was pending for 150 years and after seriously hearing both the sides has reserved the judgement,” the saffron-clad Lok Sabha MP said.

He claimed that the Shia board had given in writing that the temple should be constructed at the site where the Babri Masjid was demolished. “The manner in which the archaeological department has presented its facts…The Shia Board has given in writing that temple should be constructed there. Similarly, the Sunni Board also spoke in favour of the temple by the time hearing came to an end,” he claimed.

“I feel that soon we will get the verdict by the Supreme Court and it will be in favour of the Ram temple and its construction will start by December 6,” Maharaj said.

Asked about the scenario in case the verdict does not come in favour of Ram temple, he said, “Main Sakshi hoon agar-magar ka koi sthan nahi hai. Kya Nirnay anewala hai mujhe jankari hai. Isliye main kah raha hoon 6 December se pehle mandir nirman shuru ho jayega. (No ifs and buts, I know what will be the verdict, that is why I am saying temple construction will start by December 6).”

It was on December 6, 1992, that the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure was demolished by kar sevaks.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reserved its ruling last week in the controversial case, and wrapped up the hearings spread over 40 days on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed site.

The verdict is expected before CJI Gogoi retires on November 17.