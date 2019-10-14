More curbs in Ayodhya as hearings end this week

THE AYODHYA administration has tightened curbs imposed under Section 144 till December 10, with hearings in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit slated to conclude Thursday in the Supreme Court.

Posting a copy of the latest order on his Twitter account, District Magistrate Anuj K Jha wrote: “The order has been issued considering safety and security of Ayodhya and those visiting here…”

In another post, Jha wrote: “I must add that already there is another order in force since 31.08.2019 covering aspects of unlawful assemblies and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order.”

The latest order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district, and the sale and manufacture of fire crackers.

It states that shops and godowns can stay open, with permission, only in specific areas identified by the district administration. The order has been sent to all senior officials of the district.

In the Supreme Court, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has asked for all arguments in the land dispute case to be concluded by October 17.

Hearings resume Monday after the week-long Dussehra break, and the judgment is expected before the Chief Justice of India retires on November 17.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010, verdict of the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.

Hopes of arriving at a negotiated settlement to the dispute via a parallel mediation process faded after Ramlalla Virajman said no to further mediation. Days later, the side arguing for the mosque also turned down an invitation by the Supreme Court-appointed mediators.