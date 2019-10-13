Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till Dec 10 in anticipation of verdict in land dispute case

Section 144 has been imposed till December 10 in Ayodhya in the wake of the upcoming Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said on Sunday.

“Section 144 imposed in the district till 10th December in anticipation of verdict in Ayodhya land case,” ANI quoted Jha as saying. “The decision to impose Section-144 has also been taken in consideration of upcoming festivals,” he added.

Hearing on appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya case will conclude on October 17.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, asked the parties to finish their arguments by October 16 so that it can hear them on the question of relief the following day and wrap up the proceedings.

Twenty-seven years after the Babri Masjid demolition, the Supreme Court is set to wrap up arguments in the case which changed the country’s politics, and deliver a verdict before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

If not, the case will have to be heard afresh.