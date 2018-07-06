Ayodhya land dispute case: SC posts matter for further hearing on July 13

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case for further hearing on July 13.

Earlier in May, the apex court had heard submissions on behalf of Hindu groups who had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts. Muslim groups held that the 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam should be referred to a larger bench.

Lawyers representing the Hindu groups argued the issue relating to the observations that the mosque was not integral to Islam has already been settled, and could not be reopened.

Meanwhile, referring to the statements of some pro-temple leaders, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for M Siddiq — an appellant in the suit who has died but is represented through his legal heir — told the top court that “it is extremely important that people should restrain themselves, especially the Hindu side. So far as the Hindu side is concerned, it has not observed restraint”.

Dhavan told the three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhan and S Abdul Nazeer that some leaders have said they would go to Parliament to ensure construction of a Ram Temple, which was “contemptuous and amount to pre-judging and pressuring the court”.

The special bench of the apex court is considering 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

