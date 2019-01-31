Ayodhya land dispute case: LJP says will accept Supreme Court order

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday refrained from commenting on the Centre’s plea in Supreme Court, seeking permission to return what it calls “excess/superfluous land” of 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners”, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and said it will accept the court’s judgment.

Advertising

Speaking to the media after a condolence meet for former Defence minister George Fernandes, who died on Tuesday, LJP president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “The government has filed the plea. Whatever the Supreme Court will decide will be accepted. It had been the opinion of the LJP since the beginning that the entire country should accept the Supreme Court’s judgment (in the case).”

LJP’s central parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan also made no remark when asked whether the party supports Centre’s plea. Like his father, Chirag, too, maintained that the court’s ruling will be accepted. Earlier, when the RSS and the VHP had demanded that the Central government bring in an ordinance for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the LJP president had expressed disagreement.