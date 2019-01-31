Toggle Menu
Ayodhya land dispute case: LJP says will accept Supreme Court order

LJP president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “The government has filed the plea. Whatever the Supreme Court will decide will be accepted. It had been the opinion of the LJP since the beginning that the entire country should accept the Supreme Court’s judgment (in the case).”

On January 4, the apex court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed today by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”.
LJP’s central parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan also made no remark when asked whether the party supports Centre’s plea. Like his father, Chirag, too, maintained that the court’s ruling will be accepted.

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday refrained from commenting on the Centre’s plea in Supreme Court, seeking permission to return what it calls “excess/superfluous land” of 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners”, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and said it will accept the court’s judgment.

