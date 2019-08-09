Ayodhya hearing: Senior advocate opposes full week hearing, SC to consider submission

On the fourth day of hearing in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners, opposed hearing on all five days, saying that it is not possible to assist the Supreme Court if the case is heard for a whole week.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is hearing the case along with Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and S A Nazeer, said that he took note of Dhavan’s submission and will revert.

The five-judge Bench Thursday decided to sit for all five days, including Monday and Friday, for a fast-track hearing in the case. Normally, Mondays and Fridays are reserved for miscellaneous matters — fresh cases and those on which notices have been issued.

Earlier on Thursday, the counsel of Ramlalla Virajman, senior advocate K Parasaran, told the apex court that both Hindu and Muslim parties in the case consider Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram and thus, there is no difference of opinion in this regard.

Parasaran told the five-judge Constitution bench that “janmasthan (birthplace) need not mean just the spot, and can mean the entire surroundings”.

Justice Bhushan told Parasaran that one of the petitioners in the suit was janmasthan – birthplace — and wondered whether a place could be a juristic person.