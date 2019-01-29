Ayodhya land dispute case: Centre moves SC, seeks nod to hand over non-disputed land to Ram temple trust

The Centre Tuesday moved Supreme Court asking that it lift the status quo on non-disputed land and hand over surplus to the Ram Temple trust. In its writ petition, the government has sought modification of the March 2003 judgement to restore ‘surplus’ land which remains undisputed to its ‘rightful owners’ Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The Supreme Court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.

On Monday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his disapproval of the slow pace of hearing on the Ayodhya title suit in the Supreme Court, and appealed to for an “expeditious decision” as had been done in matters related to adultery and Sabarimala temple. Prasad said that he spoke as a citizen and not as the law minister.

“It is the wish of the people of the country that a Ram temple be built at Ayodhya. Our Prime Minister and our party president have also made it clear that this will take place within the constitutional framework,” Prasad told reporters in Patna.

“However, I would like to add something as a citizen of this country and not as the law minister. This matter has been pending for 70 years. It took 60 years for the Allahabad High Court to come out with its verdict on the title suit and the appeal against the same has been pending before the Supreme Court for 10 years,” Prasad, who was the counsel for one of the petitioners in the High Court, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan clarified that there was no question of an ordinance on the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and that the government would wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I am happy that Prime Minister Modi has told Parliament that the government will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Mandir and act accordingly.

More details are awaited.