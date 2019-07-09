Toggle Menu
Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves Supreme Court for early hearinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ayodhya-land-dispute-a-litigant-moves-supreme-court-for-early-hearing-5822021/

Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves Supreme Court for early hearing

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

ayodhya dispute, ram mandir dispute, ayodhya case, ram mandir case, supreme court, ranjan gogoi
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court. (File)

One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the matter.

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.

The senior lawyer said that “nothing much has been happening” in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel.

“Have you filed an application for early hearing?” the bench asked. The counsel replied in the affirmative.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee to go abroad: Delhi HC to Naresh Goyal
2 PM Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on ‘padayatra’ on Gandhi birth anniversary
3 CBI raids 110 places across 19 states, registers 30 cases