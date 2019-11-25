Ayodhya judgment: Review plea will signal Muslims against important Hindu temple, says NCM chief

National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi has said Muslims should refrain from filing a review plea against the Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case as it sends out the message that they are creating obstructions in the construction of a temple for Ram — “the most important Hindu God”. It will also amount to breaking the “word” given to the nation to abide by the SC order, he said.

Advertising

“It is important to understand that the entire country, Hindus, Muslims and even the AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) had promised the country before the judgment that they would abide by it. Muslims never said they would abide by the judgment only if it is in their favour. So essentially, they have now reneged on that word. But what is far more dangerous is the message that a review petition would send out — that Muslims are deliberately creating obstructions in the building of a Ram temple, to celebrate the most important Hindu God. Muslims should let go of this if they want empowerment. How will they move forward if they are consumed by this decades old Mandir-masjid dispute,” Rizvi asked. He also said that instead of refusing it, Muslims should build a mosque on the 5-acre land allotted by the Supreme Court that would become the emblem of communal harmony.

Last week, the AIMPLB working committee had decided to file a review petition in the SC. Prominent Muslim socio-religious organisation, the Jamiat ulama-i-Hind, though, is divided on the issue with one faction deciding to file a review petition and the other holding that it would be a fruitless exercise, as the outcome is unlikely to be any different from the original verdict.

Rizvi agrees with that assessment. “It is precisely because the Muslim side has conceded that there is little hope of a different outcome that the review would give the impression of being obstructionist. This is not about Mecca or Medina or the mosque in Jerusalem that Israel has occupied. Muslims should let go. Also the statements that once a mosque always a mosque is factually incorrect. Had that been the case, why had Mohammed razed Masjid e Zarar where the kabilas planned their wars against each other? They are just making it a matter of ego. They should let go and think what they would have done had a similar dispute arisen for Mecca or Madina,” Rizvi advises.

Advertising

Rizvi also said, “They have recognised that there are ruins of a non-Muslim structure underneath. Also it is a fact of history that many temples have been ravaged. Muslims should show large heartedness and give up the Babri battle or else there will be more trouble in future.”

Asked if he expects similar claims to arise in Varanasi and Mathura, he said, “No, I am just talking about the distance created. There are 7-8 mosques in Ayodhya. Hindus have asked for just this one site not the others. Let them have it and move on.”

On the 5-acre land that the court ordered to be given to the Muslim side, he said: “If they do not take it, that will vitiate the atmosphere because an impression goes out that Muslims are sulking. Instead, they should build a mosque there and make it a symbol of national integration and communal harmony.”

Set up under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, the National Commission for Minorities is tasked with upholding the interests of six minority communities — Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Zoroastrians (Parsis).

Rizvi, who has a diploma in Mechanics from the Industrial Training Institute in Kanpur, worked for 30 years in the telecom and manufacturing industry before becoming chairman of the UP Minority Finance Development Corporation. Originally from Lucknow, Rizvi has been national general secretary of the BJP Minority Morcha and state president of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Minority Morcha before his current assignment. During his stint, the NCM formed a committee to look into whether Hindus should get minority status in eight states where they are not the dominant religious group. He had also said that those who support Pakistan in sporting events, should go to that country or be deported there.