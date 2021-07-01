Ayodhya journalist says attacked for writing against MLA, aide

Pateshwari Singh, the journalist, was admitted to a district hospital and is out of danger. He had suffered a head injury.

A journalist in Ayodhya was beaten up allegedly by unidentified persons in the City Kotwali area on Tuesday. He claimed the attackers said he was being targeted for writing a news report against an Uttar Pradesh MLA.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The police said the MLA can be named only after all the attackers have been identified and the matter sufficiently probed.

“Pateshwari Singh was headed home on a bike from the Rakabganj area around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. A black SUV was parked roadside in front of Surendra Lawn. As he crossed the SUV, the vehicle roared to life and rammed his two-wheeler, throwing him off his bike. Those inside the vehicle climbed out and started beating him up. Some locals rushed to his rescue. He is currently under treatment and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused. We are questioning locals and examining local CCTV footage for leads,” Additional SP (City) Vijay Pal Singh said.

The victim called himself the bureau chief of Bharat Connect newspaper and a city reporter for Jan Sandesh Times, adding that he had been writing against his attackers for which a false FIR had been filed against him earlier.

Asked why the MLA and his associate hadn’t been named in the FIR, Kotwali SHO Niteesh Kumar said though the victim, in his complaint, had quoted his attackers as saying that he was targeted for writing too much against the legislator and his aide, it doesn’t prove their involvement in the incident. “If he had said that they were directly involved, we would have named them,” the SHO said.

City Circle Officer (CO) Palash Bansal, however, said the possibility of naming the MLA cannot be ruled out once the attackers have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and statement of locals and it is established who sent them and why.