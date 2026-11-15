Train to Nepal: Indian Railways approves new weekly service between Ayodhya and Janakpur

India-Nepal Rail Connectivity: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya. The move is expected to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity, promote religious tourism and further deepen the longstanding cultural and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the national transporter, the new train service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham (revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita) and Ayodhya (the birthplace of Shri Ram).

“The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilizational heritage,” it said.