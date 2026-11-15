Train to Nepal: Indian Railways approves new weekly service between Ayodhya and Janakpur

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India-Nepal Rail Connectivity: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya. The move is expected to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity, promote religious tourism and further deepen the longstanding cultural and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.
According to the national transporter, the new train service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham (revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita) and Ayodhya (the birthplace of Shri Ram).
“The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilizational heritage,” it said.
The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express train service will cover a distance of about 604 km. It will pass through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During its journey between Ayodhya and Janakpur, the train will stop at 10 railway stations. These are: Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. This new train will operate once a week, with its originating days being Saturday from Janakpur Dham and Monday from Ayodhya Cantt.
The new Ayodhya-Janakpur train service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. “It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes,” the Railways said in a statement.
The new railway connectivity is also expected to benefit local economies along the route by creating opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders and traditional artisans.
“India and Nepal share centuries-old cultural, historical and social bonds, with religious traditions and cross-border community relationships forming an integral part of this partnership. The new train service will add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by using railway connectivity to bring communities closer,” it said.