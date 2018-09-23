Hindu seers’ panel to meet on Ram temple strategy

The decision comes in wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanding construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision comes in wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanding construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple issue is set for a fresh round of debate as several states near elections, with a high-power committee of Hindu seers set to meet in New Delhi on October 5 to draw the strategy for future course of action in the matter. The decision comes in wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier this week demanding the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest.

The high-power committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Samiti was formed decades ago to supervise the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Nearly 50 seers from prominent mutts and shrines will participate in the meeting to discuss the status, including legal, and draw future course of action.

VHP international general secretary Milind Parande said that seers associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since long will meet in Delhi on October 5 to discuss various issues, including the Ram temple. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chairman Nritya Gopal Das will chair the meeting.

Another VHP functionary said there was apprehension that a legal decision was unlikely to be announced “soon” and it is essential to draw up an alternate action plan.

The Supreme Court is yet to give a verdict on the petitions related to the title suit. VHP working president Alok Kumar said, “If the Supreme Court further avoids its duty to hear and decide the matter, our options are open.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App