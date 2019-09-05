Ayodhya hearing: Wakf board accepts idols worshipped in outer courtyard of site

In a significant development in the Ayodhya case, the Sunni Wakf Board on Wednesday accepted before the Supreme Court that there existed idols of Hindu deities in the outer courtyard of the disputed site and that they were being worshipped by Hindus.

Senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for the Board, and appellant M Siddiq accepted this while discussing shebait rights claimed by Nirmohi Akhara, one of the three parties to the title suit.

A shebait under Hindu law is entrusted with the task of maintaining and preserving an idol and its property.

The Akhara has claimed shebait rights, saying it had been managing the affairs in Ram Janmasthan since long.

On Tuesday, Dhavan told the Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer that he was conceding shebait rights claimed by the Akhara.

On Wednesday, Justice Nazeer asked him, “You don’t dispute the shebait?”.

“No,” replied Dhavan.

The significance of the submission was not lost on the bench which quizzed Dhavan again on his stand.

“When you are not disputing the shebait rights, are you not accepting that part of the mosque was also temple?”, asked Justice Bhushan.

“Yes, may be, but what part?” replied Dhavan.

The idols, he said, were in the outer courtyard and the Hindus were allowed to pray. This, he said, did not mean Hindus had the title to the place.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out that Dhavan’s clients have in the suit claimed title over the whole area comprising the inner and outer courtyard.

Justice Chandrachud added, “Shebait rights exist in relation to an idol. Moment you concede shebait rights, you are giving up part of your claim.”

Dhavan replied that it was not so as the Akhara only had easement rights — Hindus were allowed to pray there — but had no title.

“But then such part is taken out of the mosque,” added Justice Chandrachud. He also wondered if the idol being a juristic person would not have other rights too.

Dhavan answered that idol only had a “limited juristic personality”.

“Does the fact that they prayed there give them title? It’s a risky situation, but that’s the Indian situation,” Dhavan said.

Justice Nazeer asked if there was a difference in the Indian situation where such places of worship could exist side by side unlike the foreign position under Islamic law. Justice Nazeer referred to the influence of Sufism and asked if a mosque and another place of worship could exist side by side.

Dhavan said it was possible in Sufi places of worship for a dargah and temple to co-exist.

Asked Justice Chandrachud, “So at the highest point, your case is one of co-existence based on user. You are not claiming exclusive possession?”

Dhavan replied that his case was of title by Wakf.

The court also took judicial notice of the alleged attack on Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, on Tuesday. The bench assured Dhavan who brought the development to its notice that it will look into it and “do whatever is needed”.