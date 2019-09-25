Ayodhya hearing: Didn’t accept Ram Chabutra as Ram’s birthplace, clarifies Wakf Board

The Sunni Central Wakf Board clarified on Wednesday that it had not accepted that Ram was born at the spot known as Ram Chabutra, but brought to notice that it had not challenged the Faizabad court’s 1885 finding that Hindus had worshipped it as his birthplace.

The clarification came during the Supreme Court’s hearing on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani, representing the Board, told a five-judge Constitution bench that it had accepted the Chabutra as the birthplace of Ram after a Faizabad district judge in 1885 held that the spot was worshipped by Hindus as Ram’s birthplace.

Ram Chabutra lies in the outer courtyard of the disputed site in Ayodhya, some 60 feet from the Babri Masjid.

During the hearing Tuesday, Justice S A Bobde had asked Jilani, “You don’t dispute Chabutra as the place of birth?”

To which, Jilani replied, “Earlier we had. But the district judge said it was worshipped believing it to be the birthplace.”

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court ordering a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres.