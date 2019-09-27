Ayodhya hearing: Supreme Court questions Idgah claim by mosque side

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the mosque side in the Ayodhya case over its claim that a wall discovered during excavations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the disputed site was part of an Idgah, and wondered why it had not raised such a claim in its plaint.

“You said the Mosque was built on barren land. Now you say there was an Islamic structure below it,” Justice Ashok Bhushan, who is part of a five-judge Constitution bench hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, told senior advocate Meenakshi Arora who sought to assail the ASI report.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also comprises Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer.

Justice Bhushan’s remarks came when Arora said the wall, which dates back to the 12th century AD, was on the western side, away from habitation and had lime-surki plastering on the inside which pointed to its Islamic origins and that it may have been part of an Idgah.

Justice Bhushan said “but you did not say so in the plaint”, and asked “can you be allowed to develop your case on evidence?”

Arora replied that there was no contention about any pre-existing structure beneath the ground at the time it filed its plaint. She added that the contention of the Hindu side that the wall was part of the temple was only an inference and that being the case, an alternate inference that it may have been part of an Idgah was also possible.

Intervening, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity Ramlalla, pointed out that the wall was older than the 12th century and that part of it was demolished in the 12th century and rebuilt some years later.

Justice Nazeer also questioned the claim that the wall was part of an Idgah and asked if it was so, where was the portion for the Imam to sit.

On Wednesday, the bench had told Arora that she should have taken steps before the trial court to summon the author of the ASI report and examine him if she had problems with its contents.

Arguing on this aspect on Thursday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said there was no dispute on the authorship of the report or its authenticity. The only question was whether the summary was drawn up as required through consultation among team members, he said.

The bench told him that Arora could argue on whether the ASI team had answered the questions referred to it, whether it had exceeded its brief and on the contradictions if any.

On Wednesday, Arora had disputed the authorship of the summary chapter of the report, saying it had not been attributed to anyone.

But Dhavan on Thursday said, “Yesterday’s discussion on summary was absolutely futile. It only goes to authorship of the report and not its contents. Nobody can say it is not authentic,” adding, “authorship can’t be questioned”.

Arora contended that the pillar bases found by the ASI were in different layers of soil and this showed they were erected in different time periods. She asked how pillars made in different periods could support one massive structure as concluded by the ASI.

Joining issue, Justice Chandrachud said instead of drawing adverse conclusions, these questions should have been put to experts at the trial stage.

As Arora sought to question the basis of the ASI’s claims, the CJI remarked, “Why ask us? You should have asked the expert who would have given the answer.”

Arora said there were contradictions in the report as the ASI’s experts had dated some of the recoveries to different periods. She also said the ASI had failed to keep a record of animal bones recovered from the site or send them for carbon dating. Animal remains would have been indicative of Islamic influences or animal sacrifices by others, she said.

Meanwhile, the bench told the parties that it will not give them any extra day beyond October 18 to conclude arguments. The CJI said that “considering what you have given us, it will be miraculous if we can give judgment” within the remaining time.

The CJI is set to retire on November 17.