Ayodhya events an attempt to whip up communal frenzy: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday said what was happening in Ayodhya was an “attempt to whip up communal frenzy and instigate violence”.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said, “On behalf of the Bhim Army, I will go to Ayodhya tomorrow (Monday) with a copy of Babasaheb’s (Ambedkar’s) Constitution…if the people running this country and the UP government cannot protect people with this Constitution, they should vacate their seats…”

“What is happening in Ayodhya right now is nothing but another attempt by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to whip up communal frenzy, instigate violence and then use the bloodshed to polarise voters to benefit the party in the 2019 elections,” he said.