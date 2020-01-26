Ayodhya district admin begins land acquisition process for Ram statue

he farmers have been given 15 days time to register their objections, after which the further process will start he farmers have been given 15 days time to register their objections, after which the further process will start

The Ayodhya district administration on Saturday started the process of land acquisition for the project of a Lord Ram statue, proposed to be 251 metres high, and a digital museum interpretation centre based on him, through a public notice issued in local newspapers.

According to the notice, nearly 86 hectares is to be acquired by 259 farmers at Manjha Barhata village, adjacent to the Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway. The farmers have been given 15 days time to register their objections, after which the further process will start.“A public notice has been published and the farmers concerned have been given a time of 15 days to register their objections, after which the process of registration will start. An amount of Rs 100 crore has already been sanctioned by the government for land acquisition and the amount has reached us. To inform the farmers, we have published the notice in 3-4 prominent Hindi newspapers. The area of land to be acquired is 85 hectares in total belonging to 259 farmers,” informs Regional Tourism Officer, RP Yadav.

“The process was started after a proposal was sent to the state government which gave us a go ahead on Friday. The area is between Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway and bank of Saryu river. As the land is very close to highway, it will provide a scenic view and attract tourists. At present the plan is to construct a 251 mtr high statue, but the final decision will be after an estimate is made and a detailed project report is prepared,” he added. Yadav has been appointed by the government for the registration process.

The public notice published in newspapers mentioned that the hand is to be purchased following a letter by Principal Secretary (Tourism) Uttar Pradesh government, for tourism development and beautification of Ayodhya.

“It is to be informed that following a January 14 letter by Principal Secretary (Tourism) for the purchase of selected land for the project of digital museum interpretation centre based on Lord Ram, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping and statue of Lord Shri Ram along with other basic amenities under tourism development and beautification of Ayodhya, land between Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway and irrigation department embankment, village Manjha Barhata, is to be purchased,” read the public notice published in local newspapers.

The notice adds that following a separate assessment, the circle rate has been decided. “For land connected to national highway or population the circle rate is Rs 1.69 crore per hectare, for land attached to embankment Rs 1.24 crore per hectare, for land connected to kuchha road Rs 1.21 crore per hectare and Rs 0.75 crore per hectare for normal land or farm land,” added the notice published by DM Ayodhya.

A list of 259 landowners have been mentioned in the notice and the total size of land is mentioned to be 85.977 hectares.

Ayodhya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ayush Chaudhary, meanwhile, said the notice had been published, the objections would be noted and rate will be decided as per mutual understanding. Chaudhary added that the rate decided will be based on the circle rate and can be two-three times the circle rate.

