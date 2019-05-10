Ayodhya hearing: SC grants time to mediators till August 15

The Supreme Court Friday listed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute for hearing on August 15 after the three-member mediation panel sought more time in the case. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the court had received one report dated May 7 from the committee till now.

Advertising

On March 8, the Bench had set up a three-member mediation panel headed by the apex court’s former Judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla and set an eight-week deadline. The other members on the panel are spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The court had directed that the proceedings be held in-camera as per norms applicable to conduct of mediation proceedings and “with utmost confidentiality so as to ensure its success”. It also asked various parties in the dispute to use the eight-week period to take steps to make their cases ready for hearing.

Besides the appeals against the Allahabad High Court’s order of September 30, 2010, dividing the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site equally between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and the deity Ramlalla Virajman, the court is also seized of a couple of related pleas.

This includes an application by the Centre seeking permission to return the “excess/superfluous land” of the 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its original owners, including the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas. The Nirmohi Akhara has opposed the Centre’s plea.