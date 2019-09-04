Ayodhya land dispute case: Babri litigant alleges bid to assault, death threat to withdraw case

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has lodged a police complaint alleging that two persons, including a woman, on Tuesday attempted to assault him at his house in Ayodhya and threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the case.

Ansari claimed he was rescued by his family members and the two police gunners provided to him for security. He claimed that the two persons have been seen near his house over the last two days.

Police have taken the accused persons to the police station for questioning. “We are inquiring into the allegations… On the basis of the inquiry report, the next course of action would be taken,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya City, Vijay Pal Singh.

Singh said the woman identified herself as Vartika Singh while the man called himself Prabhu Dayal Singh, and they both claimed to be from Lucknow. “Police are verifying their credentials,” Singh said.

Ansari said the two persons reached his house at Kalyana locality around 1 pm and told the police gunners that they wanted to meet him. “I allowed them to come in… The woman identified herself as Vartika Singh and claimed she was an international shooter. While discussing triple talaq and Babri Masjid demolition case for around 10 minutes, she suddenly got aggressive and said that because of me, the temple is not able to be built. I told her that the matter is pending in court and whatever it will decide we would follow it. The woman then started hurling abuses at me,” Ansari claimed.

“The woman then asked me to withdraw my claim in the Babri Masjid land dispute case and also threatened to shoot me if I did not do what she was asking for. She also attempted to assault me but I was rescued… Police were informed and they reached with women police constables and took both the persons with them.”