Ayodhya: Centre nod for international airport, Rs 250 cr grant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had approved the state proposal to develop an international airport in Ayodhya and sanctioned Rs 250 crore for operation of ATR-72 aircraft in the first phase.

He said the state had already allocated Rs 1,000 crore to the district administration for land acquisition for the airport. Last week during the Budget session in the Assembly, the state government had decided to name the airport as ‘Maryada Purushotam Sriram Airport, Ayodhya’.

“All of you know that people of Indian origin or NRIs live in different countries in large numbers, and all of them desire to visit Ayodhya. Thus, the Uttar Pradesh government sent a proposal to the Government of India to develop the Ayodhya airstrip as an international airport,” said Adityanath.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the approval, he said, “The Government of India has given its approval to the proposal of Uttar Pradesh so that ATR-72 or likewise aircraft can be operated from there and has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the same…”