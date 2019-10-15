Ayodhya case: Supreme Court likely to conclude hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court is likely to conclude hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Wednesday. Earlier, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked for all arguments in the land dispute case to be concluded by October 17.

With the closing in of hearing date, the Ayodhya administration has tightened curbs imposed under Section 144 till December 10. The order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district, and the sale and manufacture of firecrackers.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010, verdict of the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.

Hopes of arriving at a negotiated settlement to the dispute via a parallel mediation process faded after Ramlalla Virajman said no to further mediation. Days later, the side arguing for the mosque also turned down an invitation by the Supreme Court-appointed mediators.