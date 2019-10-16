Ayodhya case: High drama in SC as Muslim counsel tears map showing Lord Ram’s birthplace

The Supreme Court witnessed high drama on Wednesday as senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties in the Ram-Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, tore up a pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram, during the hearing.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the All India Hindu Mahasabha, had referred to the the pictorial map showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya. This was objected by Dhavan and then he asked the bench as to what he should do with it. The bench, in a sarcastic way, said that he can shred it into pieces. The action of tearing map by Dhavan led to an uproar in the court. Following this, CJI Gogoi asked the court to maintain decorum and warned he would walk away if the proceedings are disturbed.

During the arguments, Singh referred to various aspects of the Allahabad High Court judgement and said there has been long faith and belief on the part of Hindus with regard to the sacred nature of the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Dhavan had also objected to Singh’s attempt to refer to a book on Ayodhya, written by former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, saying such attempts should be disallowed. The bench had then asked Singh to proceed with the hearing saying, “Mr Dhavan, we have taken note of your objection.”

Kishore Kunal, the publisher of the map reacted to the incident and said that Dhavan thought if map is presented in the court, his case will become non-existent. “He is an intellectual, he thought if this map is presented before the court his case will become non-existent. If he had objections he could have said that in the time that was given to him,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, hearing in the case has concluded and court has reserved its judgment. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also asked the parties to file written submissions on the moulding of relief in three days.