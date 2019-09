A Supreme Court bench hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case on Wednesday said it hopes to complete the hearing in the matter by October 18. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also said that petitioners in the case are free to resort to mediation through the apex court appointed panel, but the day-to-day hearing in the case would continue.

The mediation proceedings will remain confidential, the bench said.

This is a developing story