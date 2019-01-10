Judge exits bench, Ayodhya matter hearing on January 29 now

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute till January 29 when it will decide the schedule of hearing in the case. The case was adjourned after Justice Uday U Lalit recused himself from the case for previously being a lawyer in a related case. The court will now constitute a new bench ahead of the next hearing.

Advertising

Initially, a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud were scheduled to decide the date when they will begin hearing the 14 appeals in the case. However, Justice Uday Lalit recused himself from the case after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that he had once appeared as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a related matter.

This was the first time there was no minority judge in a bench hearing a significant matter related to the Ayodhya case.

Appeals against the September 30, 2010 decision of the Allahabad High Court — which accepted that the disputed site was birthplace of Lord Ram and ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres, giving a third each to the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman — have been pending since December of that year.

On October 29 last year, the bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and K M Joseph had refused to grant the Uttar Pradesh government counsel’s request for urgent hearing of the appeals in the case. The bench had ordered that the appeals be listed in the first week of January before an “appropriate bench” which it said would decide the date of hearing.

Advertising

The hearing comes amid demands by right-wing organisations, including the RSS, for an early decision on the dispute. Demands seeking an ordinance for construction of a Ram temple ave also gained momentum.