Ayodhya: Hindu priest writes to CJI, seeks action against Rajeev Dhavan for tearing map

A Hindu priest on Thursday filed a letter petition with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking revoking of senior advocate designation of noted lawyer Rajeev Dhavan for tearing a pictorial map purportedly showing the birthplace of Lord Ram during the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Ajay Gautam, a Hindu priest, in his letter to the CJI, has termed as “offensive” and “illegal” the act of Dhavan, who was representing the Muslim parties in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, and also sought cancellation of his licence to practise as a lawyer.

“That on October 16, 2019 the above named accused tore the holly map…before the Lordships during judicial proceedings…, it is submitted that said news published worldwide by all sources of media about the above illegal and offensive act of the accused,” the letter petition said.

It said the act of Dhavan hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Earlier in the day, one of the factions of the All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) wrote to the Bar Council of India seeking action against the senior lawyer for his “highly unethical act” of tearing the pictorial map.

Dhavan had created a flutter in the packed courtroom on Wednesday when he tore the pictorial map provided by senior lawyer Vikas Singh, representing AIHM.