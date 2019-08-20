Ayodhya case: Evidence shows Hindu structure existed before Babri, says advocate for Ram Lalla

A Hindu religious structure existed before Babri Masjid was constructed, said Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who is appearing for the diety Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Citing a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Vaidyanathan informed the Supreme Court that pillar bases found at the site establish the existence of a huge structure before the mosque was constructed.

He said the ASI’s report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture. The senior advocate is referring to other archaeological evidences from the ASI’s report to buttress claims that the disputed area had a Hindu temple.

He also said that the Sunni Wakf Board and other parties changed their stand saying that what existed was an Islamic structure, after initially stating that there was no such pre-existing structure.

Vaidyanathan made the submissions during the eighth day of hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising of justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

