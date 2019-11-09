Ayodhya case has reached its right conclusion: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said the judgment should not be seen as anybody’s victory or loss.

“We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society,” Bhagwat said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Stating that the Sangh wanted the issue to end, Bhagwat said, “we should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple.” Follow | Ayodhya verdict highlights

Drawing the curtains on the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple. Reading out the unanimous verdict by five judges, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a “suitable, prominent site” for building mosque.

The top court’s ruling was on appeals against the Allahabad HC verdict, which had ruled that three parties—Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara, and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board— were in joint possession of the disputed land in the absence of a better title, and had directed a three-way partition.

With inputs from ANI, PTI