Ayodhya: Blueprint of mosque unveiled

An artist’s impression of the mosque that will come up at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya. (Express Photoi)

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust on Saturday unveiled the blueprint of the mosque along with other amenities that will be constructed on the five-acre land, allotted by the state government in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village.

If the proposed maps get the required approval from the authorities concerned in time, then work on the site might start from the Republic Day, the Trust said. In case the permissions are not granted in time, then the next proposed date of commencing work will be the Independence day.

Earlier, the Trust had confirmed that besides the mosque, other facilities such as research centre on Indo-Islamic culture and study, charitable hospital, community kitchen, museum and public library will also be built on the site.

Earlier on Saturday, the plan and design of the whole area was showcased during an interaction with the Founder Dean Faculty of Architecture & Ekistics at Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University, Professor S M Akhtar. He is also the consultant architect for the mosque complex project. Retired JNU Professor Pushpesh Pant, who is the curator of the museum, along with Mumbai-based philanthropist Mohammad Shoib who has shown interest to raise funds for the hospital, also took part in the event virtually.

“Professor Akhtar has showcased the plan of the entire mosque complex along with the four-storey 200-bed super speciality hospital, which will include all modern facilities. The mosque will have two floors and will be spherical in shape. The whole concept is to convey a message on climate change, which is a matter of concern and needs our attention. It will not just be symbolic, but we will make it a zero-energy building. All power demands in the mosque will be met with the help of solar panels and there will be no electricity connection,” said Athar Husain, secretary and spokesperson of the foundation Trust.

“In addition to that, we will develop a green patch and procure saplings from all over the world, including Amazon rainforest, places where the bushfire took place in Australia and other geographical locations in India. The community kitchen and museum have been curated by Professor Pant, showing our composite legacy,” Husain said.

He added, “In Islam, there is no tradition of a grand celebration for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a mosque. Once the project is completed, we can arrange a big event. The date of January 26 has been chosen as on this day our Constitution came into effect ,” he added.

The officials of the Trust said as of now they do not have a detailed plan to collect contribution for the project. A rough estimate suggested that only the hospital will cost around Rs 100 crore. Two separate bank accounts have been created to collect money for the construction – the first for the mosque and the second, for other structures.

Members of the Trust added that though a final name for the mosque is yet to be agreed upon, it has been decided that it will not be named after Babar or any other king, emperor or ruler.

