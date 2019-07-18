Ayodhya dispute: Mediation to continue till July 31, Supreme Court hearing likely from August 2

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the committee appointed to find an amicable solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute to continue with the mediation process and submit a fresh status report on July 31. The apex court also said that hearing on appeals in the case will begin from August 2 if required.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had earlier asked the mediation committee — headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifullah, it also includes spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu — to inform it about the progress of mediation.

“We deem it proper to request Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to inform this Court the progress of mediation till date and the stage at which the said process is presently at. It will be convenient to have the said report latest by 18th July, 2019, on which date further orders will be passed by this Court. We also make it clear that if this Court comes to a conclusion that, having regard to the report of Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, the mediation proceedings should be ordered to be concluded, the Court will do so and order for commencement of the hearing of the appeals before it, tentatively, on and from 25th July, 2019, which hearings, if required, will be conducted on day-to-day basis,” the bench had said.

The judges were hearing a plea by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad who was one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit in the Ayodhya land matter. Singh claimed there was “not much progress” in the mediation ordered by the court and urged it to declare “that the mediation proceedings… have been concluded” so that hearing on the appeals can start.