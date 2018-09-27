Ayodhya case not a ‘religious dispute’, says Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti, besides veteran BJP leaders MM Joshi and LK Advani, are facing criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition. Uma Bharti, besides veteran BJP leaders MM Joshi and LK Advani, are facing criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition.

Declaring Ayodhya a “historic” place for the Hindus, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday said that the dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area was never “religious” in nature but was turned into one.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Supreme Court order that hearing for the Ayodhya title suit will begin from October 29, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh claimed that the disputed area cannot be a religious place for Muslims as they consider Mecca to be their holy land.

Read | Ayodhya-linked verdict: SC refuses to review 1994 judgment that said ‘mosque is not integral to Islam’

“This isn’t a matter of religious dispute, as Ayodhya is an important religious place for the Hindus because it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. For Muslims, it isn’t a religious place; for them, it is Mecca just like it is the Vatican City for the Christians. This matter was created (turned into a religious one) and later, it finally got transformed into a land dispute,” she said.

The minister also suggested settling the dispute over the piece of land outside court. “These days, every issue is dragged to the court. This case can be settled out of the court,” she said.

Welcoming the court order to begin the case hearing from next month, she said, “It is an important day for me and I welcome the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya. I hope for a verdict soon.”

Bharti, besides veteran BJP leaders MM Joshi and LK Advani, are facing criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd